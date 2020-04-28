Premiere: Juan Forte Share Second Label Release, Featuring Illusive Producer Truant

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features Truant, with the track "Bushkin," which is forthcoming via the label Juan Forte.

It's no secret that the label Juan Forte are shaking things up in the dubstep world, from events & radio shows to vinyl releases and the actual release artwork itself. The team at Juan really know how to present their brand with such professionalism. Their release artwork alone turns various heads in the scene as they've approached the whole concept in a very unique way.

JUAN002 Artwork

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This entire release is flawless yet again. Truant has put together two weighty nostalgic productions, perfect for a system, perfect for a dance. We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Bushkin" which you can listen too below:

Premiere: Truant - Bushkin (JUAN002):

This one echoes nostalgia. The subby wob alone could probably be traced back to some old garage bit from the 00s. I absolute love this production. It has a sense of urgency to it with its 2 step drum loop and tecky basslines. I really rate the vocal sample used too. Perfect music to move too. This entire release drops on April 29, 2020. Don't sleep as this is limited to 300 cuts. Head over to Juan Forte to pre-order.