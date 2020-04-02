Premiere: Logan, Yama & Mezu Link Up On Cold Grime Track "Lie Dem A Tell"

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features Logan, Yama and Mezu with their collaborative track "Lie Dem A Tell," forthcoming on Hot Content Records.

Too Serious EP Artwork Supplied By Label

Theres been whispers of this release over the past few months with short clips surfacing online and snippets of artwork being posted. There has been quite a buzz around the project to be honest, it's an EP featuring three talented artists, Yama, Mezu and the don Logan. It's an EP oozing with energy. The instrumentals feel like they've been tailor made solely for Logan to unleash lyrics on. I was given the opportunity to premiere the track "Lie Dem A Tell" from the EP which you can listen to below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Premiere: Logan X Yama & Mezu - Lie Dem A Tell:

This one's a gully collaboration. The instrumental is icy, cold and dark. It draws you in during the intro using some kind of distorted guitar strings. The drops is heavy with a roaring sub that hits you straight in the chest. Partner all of this with Logan's impeccable flow and the result is a track that will work perfectly on both radio and in the dance. The production on this keeps evolving, which is what I love to hear from songs like this. "Lie Dem A Tell" will be available via Hot Content Records on April 10.