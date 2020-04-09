Premiere: René LaVice - Showstoppaz Ft. Ayo Beatz & Krishane [Device]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from DNB tastemaker and BBC curator René LaVice, in the form of a massive collab between himself, Ayo Beatz, and Krishane. 'Showstoppaz' is an absolute club weapon, with a catchy vocal that instantly hooks you in. The vocals of Ayo Beatz and Krishane play perfectly off each other and push the energy of the track to the next level. Showstoppaz will be available on April 10th via Rene's Device imprint.

Track: Showstoppaz ft Ayo Beatz & Krishane

Artist: René LaVice

Label: Device

Format: Digital

Release Date: 4-10-2020