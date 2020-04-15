Premiere: Simina Grigoriu - Broken Royals

Romanian born, Berlin-based DJ, producer and label owner Simina Grigoriu is releasing her new EP Broken Royals this Friday on Pig & Dan’s ELEVATE label. We are happy to premiere the title track for you today.

She has been quite busy over the past several months with releases on Tronic, Set About, FORM Music and her Kuukou Records. “Broken Royals” carries on a trend of club-oriented techno that also has some emotion to it. The song starts out with the deep, thunderous kick drum, but then moves well beyond function with spacey synths floating over top and a chugging, hypnotic melody moving with the bass line.

“I cannot express how incredibly honored I am to be releasing these tracks on ELEVATE. I’ve had the pleasure of calling Igor and Dan my friends for a long time but have held them in high regard much longer – since their beginning, really. So releasing these here is a bit surreal for me,"says Grigoriu.

"They are diligent and highly revered, and being a part of this is like a dream come true for me. I look forward to this EP and my newfound partnership with this incredibly awesome label. More to come soon!”

The Broken Royals EP will be released this Friday, April 17. Pre-order the EP here.