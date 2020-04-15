Premiere: The Nights - Without You (Qrion Remix)

Kiera Chevell

Australian indie-electronic trio The Nights released their track “Without You” back at the end of February. It helped to cement what they are trying to do, bridging summery Australian indie electronica with deeper progressive house. To keep the track alive and kicking, they have tabbed Anjunabeats / Anjunadeep rising star Qrion for a new remix of the “Without You.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Qrion strips down the original to go even deeper on hypnotic progressive house. The vocals are left pretty intact, though they do echo more in the background, while rolling synths and drums come to the forefront. Things are simplified for a smooth and mesmerizing remix.

The match between these two feels quite effortless and Qrion was the right fit to work on this record.

”As fans of Qrion and the Anjunadeep sound, we felt she was the perfect person to give ‘Without You’ a club-ready make over that will be getting serious airtime in upcoming sets,” say The Nights hopeful for upcoming sets.

The Qrion remix of “Without You” will be released this Friday, April 17.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website