Premiere: UpDog - Balloon Boy

Balloon Boy UpDog

I am stoked to share UpDog's new album Balloon Boy a day early with you guys. UpDog is new to the scene, however, his rock and EDM mixture stood out to me. At first, it reminded me of Flume gone rock -- a little Oliver Tree sounding I might add. The guitar is very strong and always in the forefront. The more you listen to the album, it just gets more real... track by tack.

The whole brand ties in with being a kid, growing up, and experiencing the best/worst of life. Something we are all familiar with and can relate to. Whether it’s growing apart from people in "goodbye"; battling against responsibility in "dying breath"; or finding the strength to make the right choices in "spearhead", Balloon Boy encompasses this journey perfectly.

Updog explains: Ballon Boy is a journey following all the trials and tribulations you go through when you’re in the process of becoming an adult and reaching a point in life where you suddenly realize you have lost your real self. We all go through crippling insecurities, addiction, loss of friends, giving up our passions to pursue corporate careers, toxic relationships, etc, and eventually, you probably won’t like what you see in the mirror”

Listen to the album below and enjoy!. Balloon Boy is out Friday, May 1st.

Pre-save your copy of the album here.