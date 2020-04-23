REAPER Unveils Punishing Drum & Bass 'RENEGADE' EP

With the goal of reshaping the bass industry, REAPER has returned with his sophomore EP 'RENEGADE.'

Since his arrival to the scene in late 2018, the masked menace REAPER has been on a persistent mission to conquer the dance music industry on a worldwide scale through his punishing sound design and innovative production techniques.

Released through one of EDMs hottest independent record labels, Monstercat, the RENEGADE EP features four heavy-hitting tracks that collectively make this record incredibly unique and a potential drum & bass classic. While holding various bass elements to its core, tracks such as "HEATSEEKER" and "RAVEPUNK" use drumstep drum patterns in the first drop, which then transition into a ruthless drum and bass groove for the second drop. "BARRICADE" is a traditional drum and bass track that contains a full force of everlasting energy. Finally, "HEADHUNTER" is a three-minute headbangers dream. While staying true to the 170-175 BPM range, this track contains terror-stricken vocals, distorted bass, and forceful drums and percussion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The RENEGADE EP is a story of uprising and rebellion. These are the sounds of aggression, swagger, and triumph involved in the defection from an evil machine-led government," explains REAPER. "The Renegades fight for those who are slaves to the tyrannical regime. I want this EP to serve as a reminder that individuality and freedom is always worth fighting for—even when it means standing up to threatening adversaries.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In a short amount of time, REAPER has amassed millions of streams on past releases and has gained support from industry-leading artists, such as RL Grime, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Kayzo, Slander, and more.

Stream RENEGADE EP and get your copy here.