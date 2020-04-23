REAPER Unveils Punishing Drum & Bass 'RENEGADE' EP
Since his arrival to the scene in late 2018, the masked menace REAPER has been on a persistent mission to conquer the dance music industry on a worldwide scale through his punishing sound design and innovative production techniques.
Released through one of EDMs hottest independent record labels, Monstercat, the RENEGADE EP features four heavy-hitting tracks that collectively make this record incredibly unique and a potential drum & bass classic. While holding various bass elements to its core, tracks such as "HEATSEEKER" and "RAVEPUNK" use drumstep drum patterns in the first drop, which then transition into a ruthless drum and bass groove for the second drop. "BARRICADE" is a traditional drum and bass track that contains a full force of everlasting energy. Finally, "HEADHUNTER" is a three-minute headbangers dream. While staying true to the 170-175 BPM range, this track contains terror-stricken vocals, distorted bass, and forceful drums and percussion.
“The RENEGADE EP is a story of uprising and rebellion. These are the sounds of aggression, swagger, and triumph involved in the defection from an evil machine-led government," explains REAPER. "The Renegades fight for those who are slaves to the tyrannical regime. I want this EP to serve as a reminder that individuality and freedom is always worth fighting for—even when it means standing up to threatening adversaries.”
In a short amount of time, REAPER has amassed millions of streams on past releases and has gained support from industry-leading artists, such as RL Grime, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Kayzo, Slander, and more.
Stream RENEGADE EP and get your copy here.