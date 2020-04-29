Record Store Day 2020 Rescheduled Again, This Time Over Three Dates

Courtesy Photo

Record Store Day has been once again rescheduled. Originally planned for April 18 and then postponed for June 20, it has rescheduled again for later this year and in three installments. The celebration of independent record stores will now take place on three Saturdays spread across three consecutive months: August 29, September 26, and October 24.

This will serve to help in a few ways. Not only will it hopefully spread out potential buyers so there won’t be as much crowding if some people only go to two out of the three RSDs, but also it will give record stores much needed revenues after being shuttered for the past few months.

A press release emphasized that point, saying this will bring “revenue to the stores, as well as to the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work.”

On each of the days, record stores will have a different bundle of exclusive releases. A new version of the previously announced RSD exclusives will be announced on June 1.

