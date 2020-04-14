Review: Fatboy Slim & Eats Everything - All The Ladies [Southern Fried Records]

It's every artist's dream to work with those the people who inspired them to become artists in the first place. This is something that holds true no matter how big the said artist becomes themselves. Last month, Eats Everything and legendary Fatboy Slim unveiled their collaboration 'All The Ladies' on Fatboy Slim's Southern Fried Records imprint. Before even pressing play, you already know this is going to be a fun and funk-filled house number that will be played for many years to come. Upon actually pressing play, that's exactly what you get. It's fun, it's energetic, and it's smile evoking. Perhaps the best part is the simplicity of it, which is proof that you don't need much to make a great record that stands out. The organ lead line, the trumpets, and of course, the infectious vocal all come together to make a pure party anthem. Ironically, the vocal, "all the ladies in the house" is quite fitting of the times. Click here to grab your copy.

As a bonus, check out their Carpool DJ karaoke session, something we sincerely hope to see more of.