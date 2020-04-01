Review: Sennheiser HD 25 Light Headphones

For 75 years, Sennheiser has been shaping the way we listen to audio. With countless innovations and best selling headphones worldwide, Sennheiser has had a huge impact on the music industry. Their HD25 line could almost be considered the industry standard, and have remained mostly unchanged since their release. In an effort to capture more of the entry-level and casual listener market, they announced a "Light" version of their HD25 II. In this review, we put the HD25 Lights to the test and dive into some of the features, as well as how they compare with other headphones on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What is it?

The HD25 Light is Sennheiser's new minimalistic style of headphones based on the very popular HD 25's. With the same legendary sound as the HD 25's, the HD 25 lights offer 16Hz-22kHz frequency response, which makes them great on-ear headphones for monitoring, mixing, Dj use, and recreational listening.

Key Features

The HD 25 Light offers a variety of new features. The new single headband design is outstanding, and designed for comfort. If the cable breaks don't worry, the HD25 Light's have dual-sided cables that are detachable, which extend the life of your headphones. They're Lightweight, and closed-back which makes it easy to bring them where ever you go.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

My Experience

I've been using these headphones for the past month and I'm impressed. When they first arrived I was a little skeptical as to how they would sound because of how small and minimalistic they were. To my surprise they were fantastic, and the more I used them the more I loved them. For how small and light these headphones are they pack a punch and deliver a nice balanced sound. The new single headband makes them very comfortable, and at times I forgot they were even on my head. I brought them around with me where ever I went, even on an airplane I was still able to get a very clear sound. The only con I had with them is their bass-heavy. This isn't necessarily a bad thing but you do have to be cautious of this if you're mixing with these headphones.

Final thoughts

If you're looking for a pair of headphones that durable, great for travel, and have a clean balanced sound these are for you. I could see these being great for someone who listens/produces music, travels a lot and doesn't want to bring bigger/heavier headphones.

Overall, I had a blast using the new HD 25 Light Headphones. Very clean sound and great for isolating outside noises. Lightweight and minimalistic design is a huge positive as well. Sennheiser did a fantastic job capturing the HD 25's sound and putting it into these lower-cost alternative headphones. I'm looking forward to what they bring us next.

Price

$99

