RY X, Frank Wiedemann Announce New Howling Album 'Colure'
Howling has announced their new album Colure. The duo comprised of RY X and Frank Wiedemann of Amê will release their second album this summer on Counter Records. To help push the album announcement, they have released the first single “Bind” that reminds fans of the mellow electronic music that we have been missing for the past several years.
Read our interview with Howling.
Colure will be released on July 24 via Counter Records. The pair released their first album together in 2015 titled Sacred Ground. They have been busy on their own between now and then, putting out albums, touring and collaborating with others.
Listen to “Bind” and pre-order the record now.
Tracklist
01. Ellipses I
02. Pieces
03. Bind
04. Healing
05. Dew
06. Need You Now
07. The Water
08. Light On
09. Phases
10. Mother Mother
11. Body Inside
12. Lover
13. Ellipses II