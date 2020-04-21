RY X, Frank Wiedemann Announce New Howling Album 'Colure'

The new Howling album will arrive this summer on Counter Records.

Howling Elliot Lee Hazel

Howling has announced their new album Colure. The duo comprised of RY X and Frank Wiedemann of Amê will release their second album this summer on Counter Records. To help push the album announcement, they have released the first single “Bind” that reminds fans of the mellow electronic music that we have been missing for the past several years.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Read our interview with Howling.

Colure will be released on July 24 via Counter Records. The pair released their first album together in 2015 titled Sacred Ground. They have been busy on their own between now and then, putting out albums, touring and collaborating with others.

Listen to “Bind” and pre-order the record now.

Tracklist

01. Ellipses I

02. Pieces

03. Bind

04. Healing

05. Dew

06. Need You Now

07. The Water

08. Light On

09. Phases

10. Mother Mother

11. Body Inside

12. Lover

13. Ellipses II

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website