Seth Troxler Releases Mix Archive With Over 150 Mixes

Brian Park

Mixes are all the rage now in quarantine, whether they are live streamed or done beforehand. Seth Troxler is getting in on the action with a massive mix dump today, putting out to the world 151 mixes all at once, totaling 300 hours of music. 36 of the mixes are unreleased.

The archive is a catalogue of Seth’s career dating back from 2007 (his first Movement set) through to present day. You’ll be able to hear never before released sets from TV Bar in Detroit, Paris’ Rex Club, The Warehouse Project in Manchester as well as back to back mixes with Jamie Jones, Ryan Crosson, Laurent Garnier, Ricardo Villalobos and the recently reunited Visionquest.

"There have been a lot of my mixes uploaded to the various corners of the internet over the years & I’ve also been storing a whole lot more on my drive without any intention of ever releasing them,” explains Troxler in a statement. “Given the current pandemic however I thought it would be nice to collate all these mixes into one mega-playlist. Most are amazing, some are ok, and some are from another world. It’s my desire that fans can find a moment that touched them on the dance floor, unlock special memories of better days long forgotten whilst creating new ones at home. I’ve always believed that DJing is something that happens in the moment and these are some of those moments that we have shared over the past 13 years. Love to you all.”

Listen to the full archive below.