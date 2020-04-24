SG Lewis 'Chemicals' Is The Feel Good Disco Jam We Need Right Now

SG Lewis Charlie Cummings

Damn this SG Lewis song “Chemicals” is good. Like it sounds good and feels good. It is the feel-good jam we need right now. I don’t write about singles much at all, but I felt the need to come out of quasi-single writing retirement and shout from my small Brooklyn apartment for this one. It is the first song from his upcoming debut album.

It harkens back to the late 70s and early 80’s disco era with some soaring synths, played by Chad Hugo of N*E*R*D/The Neptunes fame. Whenever we can get together outside again, this is for the triumphant pool parties. Or if that isn't in the cards, you can socially distance from house to house or apartment to apartment or roof to roof and this needs to be played loud.

“‘Chemicals’ is about being convinced to try something new by someone you are infatuated with, and the emotions that follow.” says SG Lewis in a statement. “It's about feeling helpless knowing the control that person has over you, but knowing that deep down you love that fact. The song is written about one specific night out I experienced in London a while back. I started the song late one night in LA with Julian Bunetta, then Steph Jones helped us lyric the song the next day. Finally, Julian and I were working with Chad (Hugo, N*E*R*D/The Neptunes) the next week, and we got him to play the synth line you hear.”

Listen to the track below and get ready for the album at some point. Pick up a copy of the track here.