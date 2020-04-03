Soul Legend Bill Withers Dead At 81

Known for songs like “Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine," Withers defined an era with his music.

Bill Withers Flikr

Soul legend Bill Withers has died at the age of 81. He died from heart complications. Some of his records from the 70’s like including “Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” helped define the era and a sound until today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bill Withers won three Grammys over his career before eventually leaving the music business in the 1980s.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” said the family in a statement to the AP. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His music has always had a place to provide hope and comfort in tough times. Listen to some Bill Withers today and this weekend for feel a little warmth in a sea of despair.