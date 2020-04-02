SoundCloud Reveals New Tools For Musicians During Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

SoundCloud has shared four new features aimed to help artists during this pandemic.

SoundCloud has revealed new tools for musicians and creators on their platform dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. They have outlined the four new tools that are coming to SoundCloud including a direct fan support to artist, free promo and more.

1. New direct fan-support button for all creators

This is a simple button for SoundCloud profiles that connects fans with a creator’s preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, Paypal and more.

2. $5M in free promotional support for all creators to drive more plays on SoundCloud

For the rest of 2020, SoundCloud is giving away all of their Promote on SoundCloud inventory. Creators can tag their SoundCloud uploads #GetMorePlays and the company’s editorial team will select up to 5 artists per week to feature with promotion.

3. Immediate launch of Repost by SoundCloud, a new marketing and distribution service

Independent artists who want to take their career to the next level can now access professional marketing and monetization services plus industry-leading distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone, no play count thresholds.

4. $10M artist accelerator program to support independent creators’ career growth

SoundCloud is committing $10M to help fuel the careers of independent artists upstreamed from Repost by SoundCloud into our artist services offering, Repost Select. Creators can apply here.

See how SoundCloud and other organizations are trying to help in our guide to COVID-19 resources here.