Spotlight: See How Point Blank Online Works from A Student’s Perspective

Point Blank’s online school is a staple for passionate music producers who need to juggle a busy work and social schedule with enhancing their production prowess. Over the years they have perfected their online learning experience having created a platform for students to learn to make world-class music when and where they want from some of the best in the business. Point Blank’s online school is hosted on a tailor-made Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) and features exclusive 1-2-1s, masterclasses, production tutorials, wellbeing sessions, career opportunities, feedback sessions and more and can be accessed from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re interested in gaining access to all of the above and more, we highly recommend checking out their online courses. Eager to see how it all works from a student’s perspective? Check out the video.

Point Blank’s online school has been championed by the likes of Claude VonStroke, Felix Jaehn and many more so if you’d like a more in-depth look at how it all works be sure to attend one of their Open Days. They’re currently offering 25% off selected online courses until April 27 using the code ONLINE25 so take a look and find a program that’s best suited to you.