Stream Informer: The Account Keeping You Up To Date On Live Streams + Other Weekend Picks

Stay up to date daily with some of the best live streams around with the Stream Informer.

Keeping up to date with streams these days feels pretty impossible given that DJing has moved online as a result of social distancing measures to fight the spread of Coronavirus. Unless you are a massive brand or festival with lots of reach, cutting through the algorithm is pretty hard beyond your hardcore fans. Stream Informer is a social media account that gives you the best streams for the upcoming day, updated each day. They streams come from all across the world from platforms like The Lot Radio or RinseFM or venues like Nowadays, mainly highlighting the non-superstars out there.

Check out the full list for today below and keep up each day with what they put together for your home raving this weekend and each day beyond that. Follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

In addition to the stream informer, we have listed a few other streams that are going down this weekend. As always, feel encouraged to donate to charity during these streams, or even to the artist, who are sharing DJ sets for free.

What: Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

When: Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 from 8pm PT to 12am PT

Where: YouTube

Who: 12th Planet, Jason Ross, Armnhmr , Ship Wrek , Arty, Spencer Brown, Bijou, TJR, Borgore, VNSSA, Born Dirty, Z-Trip, Champagne Drip, Zeds Dead, Demigod

What: Terminal V

When: Saturday, 12:00pm - 18:00pm (GMT/UK)

Where: Facebook

Who: - Luigi Madonna, Alan Fitzpatrick, KiNK, Rebuke and more possible

What: DGTL Festival

When: Ap 11 & 12 2020, 14:00-23:00

Where: Website

Who: Adriatique, Afra, Ana Lilia, Deniro, Jasper Wolff, JEANS, JP Enfant, Julianna, KI/KI, KiNK, Kléo, Luuk van Dijk, Mary Lake, Mella Dee, Mind Against, Nicky Elisabeth, Nicolas Lutz, Ø [Phase], Pascal Benjamin, Patrice Bäumel, Perdu, Pieter Jansen, Prunk, Tom Trago, Worakls

What: Destructo Sunrise Sermon Easter Edition

When: Sunday, 5:30am PT / 8:30 am ET

Where: Twitch, Facebook, YouTube

Who: Destructo