The Director's Cut: Disciples - Only The Gods

Back at it again, the multi-platinum trio, Disciples released its double-track record Only The Gods on Pete Tong’s FFRR label. It has been about a year since their last release "All Mine," which accumulated 4.5 million monthly streams on Spotify. Not to mention, it was named BBC Radio 1 "Hottest Record in the World" by Annie Mac.

These tracks are really making me miss the club right about now. The double release comes with two funky and hip tracks that will get everyone moving. Both songs have a funky groovy rhythm mixed with a UK deep house vibe. This double track release comes with features from Lee Foss and Anabel Englund. The bassline on both tracks has to be one of my favorites in a while. We caught up with the trio to see what more they had to say on the double-track record.

Speaking on the collab, Disciples said: “We’ve been a fan of both Lee Foss and Anabel Englund since Hot Natured days so to get to collab with them on this project was a dream. Lee has some great ideas to bring the production to life and Anabel’s voice has this way of transporting you to another dimension.”

1. Disciples & Lee Foss - Only The Gods feat. Anabel Englund

The beat and songwriting on this record reminded us that being a deep sound to the forefront is why we started making house music in the first place. When Gavin threw Anabel Englund and Lee Foss into the mix, we all agreed that they would both bring that edge to the track that it needed. The journey took a few months to get right but as soon as we got the final master back we knew this record was going to become a firm favorite of ours.

2. Disciples - Better On My Own feat. Anabel Englund

“Better On My Own“ was written back in 2014, around the same time as “They Don’t Know,” which is why both records have a similar feeling to them. For years people didn’t want us to release it but it got to a point of saying, fuck that. The world needs to hear what should have been released years ago. For us, this B-side is for everyone that says “I want to hear old Disciples” ....there you go my G, there you go!