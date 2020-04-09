Trax Records Founder Larry Sherman Has Died

The founder of one the most important house labels in history has died.

Larry Sherman

Larry Sherman, the founder of seminal house music label Trax Records has died. According to Marshall Jefferson, Sherman died of a heart failure.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The label was founded in late 1984, releasing some of the seminal early house music from the 1980s. Jamie Principle & Frankie Knuckles’ "Your Love", Adonis’ "No Way Back", Larry Heard’s "Can You Feel It?" and Marshall Jefferson’s "Move Your Body" were all released on Trax.

Phuture’s “Acid Tracks” was released on Trax Records in 1987, helping to spur the acid house revolution.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to a statement by the label earlier today, it says that he passed away on his holiday Passover. No details are available yet for a memorial, as difficult as that will be because of Coronavirus.