Watch: Four Tet's Boiler Room Isolation Mix

Four Tet PR Photo

There have been seemingly unlimited live streams over the past week, as clubbing goes digital in response to social distancing required to combat the spread of Coronavirus. Picking and choosing various mixes to feature is pretty impossible, but when Four Tet does a set in isolation (nice washer/dryer Kieran), we take notice. The hour-long mix is joyful and buoyant as he works away on synths of various types, CDJs and more. Watch the full mix via Boiler Room if you need something to boost the mood.