Watch Tom Hades Answer Techno’s Biggest Questions for Point Blank

He led a Q&A style show and tell of his production secrets where the audience was encouraged to ask anything and everything they were curious about production-wise

Point Blank

Last year, at Amsterdam Dance Event, Point Blank hooked up with the producer, Tom Hades, to film an exclusive masterclass. This masterclass was hosted by the techno platform 50:HERTZ and sees the Belgium-based producer take a much more fluid and direct approach to sharing his wisdom. He led a Q&A style show and tell of his production secrets where the audience was encouraged to ask anything and everything they were curious about production-wise. There is lots to learn here for those looking to brush up on their production techniques and methods as well as get a glimpse at the techno legend’s Live sets, favorite plugins and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tom Hades has become something of an icon within the techno scene. With 23-years industry experience under his belt and numerous releases on some renowned International labels, the Belgian mastermind has a great deal to share. If you’d like more exclusive masterclasses like this one, Point Blank’s London school can help. They’re currently offering a free extra module worth up to £1,995 when you sign up to one of their London courses – so be sure to enroll by May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the video, Hades gives essential mixing tips on sampling, how he layers his kick drums (noting how many are perfect for optimum punch) as well as discussing how you can make your percussion easily cut through your mix. In addition to this, he demonstrates his favorite methods for separating frequencies and the tools he uses to make his mixes sound so clean. For those of you who have trouble finishing your tracks, he drops some great time-saving tips on how to finish the songs you believe in. Want more Tom hades tutorials? Check out their previous masterclass with the artist where he makes a techno track from scratch.