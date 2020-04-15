Weedsday Playlist: Cannabis Industry Pioneer Andrew DeAngelo Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Shelter-in-Place Sesh

Andrew DeAngelo Photo courtesy of Andrew DeAngelo

Andrew DeAngelo is a cannabis industry consultant and strategic advisor, co-founder of Harborside. Over two decades as an activist, Andrew worked on a variety of voter initiatives, which legalized medical and adult use cannabis in San Francisco, Washington D.C, and the State of California. As a co-founder and advisor to Harborside, Andrew has led legal cannabis business processes and provided groundbreaking political engagement and thought leadership to the cannabis community — leading the design and development of gold-standard cannabis retail by innovating for the industry.

Andrew began his political career as an activist while studying for his MFA in acting at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. Andrew is co-founder and Treasurer of the Board for the non-profit Last Prisoner Project (LPP) and a founding Board of Directors member of the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA) where he served from 2013 to 2020.

With this in mind, we have Andrew make us a Weedsday playlist that we need this holy 4/20 month.

1. Fantastic Negrito - Bullshit Anthem

This is a local artist here in Oakland, and this song is about being self-reliant and making the best out of bad situations and circumstances.

2. Lou Reed - Busload of Faith

This classic from Lou Reed has kept me going during many hard times. It reminds me to dig deep into the well of faith even in the darkest of moments.

3. Jimmy Cliff - Sitting Here in Limbo

The great reggae master Jimmy Cliff belts it out on this tune, a song I used to listen to a lot when I was a teenager and going through all that chaos and change. It feels appropriate.

4. Merry Clayton - Gimme Shelter

Merry Clayton sang back-up vocals for the Rolling Stones and released her own version of this classic in 1970. Her voice has a depth and power that gives this tune rocket fuel. It should get you moving.

5. Beastie Boys - Shambala/Bodhisattva Vow

This tune reminds me to slow down, do some meditation, get in touch with the great life-force that makes our hearts beat and the sunshine. No one does it better than MCA, Rest in Power, and the Beastie Boys.