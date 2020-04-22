Weedsday Playlist: Photographer Kaitlin Parry Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Kaitlin Parry is a professional photographer who got her start while attending the New School in New York City, with a focus in Visual Arts. During her time at school, she found myself taking pictures of musicians, DJs and the underground raves and nightlife icons of NYC.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2014, where she have expanded her repertoire to more commercial and studio work, along with accompanying multiple artists from the hip-hop and electronic worlds on tour as a live and behind-the-scenes photographer and videographer working with Bassnectar, GRiZ, Miguel and SIA. Additionally, she have worked as a full-time assistant and studio manager for Maybelline photographer Kenneth Willardt and famed Egoiste photographer Max Vadukul. The majority of her work at the moment is editorial, behind-the-scenes and press photos, as well as stills for music videos, commercials, documentaries and syndicated video content.

She takes a lot of prolific photos of people in the weed scene, too. With this in mind and her connection to music and cannabis, we had her make us a Weedsday playlist with 4/20 coming up.

1. The Pharcyde - Passin’ Me By

I love this song. My friend Tony Quattro left a Phyarcyde CD in my car about a decade ago. It reminds me of driving through the streets of Bushwick. My time in Bushwick was rudimental in forming the person that I am today. And I love reliving those memories.

2. Amanda Blank - Make It Take It

Amanda Blank is one of the best rappers of my generation. Her music always reminds me of my power as a female. My favorite lyrics in this song are “I know you want it / These girls are on it / I just can't shake it / You create it / you can take it.” It reminds me of the power of creation— if you have a dream, you can create it.



3. Santigold - Shove It (Feat. Spank Rock)

Santigold is another amazing artist. She always sings about being a rebel and putting your all into something. That always motivated me to be creative. She says, “Taint my mind but not my soul / Tell you I got fire / I won't sell it for no payroll / Let ‘em hold me down / I know if I know another way.” If you stay true to yourself, you will have to fight. In doing so, you will always find another way to get to where you need to be.

4. Atmosphere - GodLovesUgly

Atmosphere...what can I say... I met Slug backstage once and I cried my eyes out in front of him. That's how I feel about Slug and Atmosphere’s music. I struggled for a while deciding if I wanted to really pursue being a photographer, and Slug talks about being true to yourself no matter the exterior circumstances.



5. Anna Lunoe & Flume - I Met You

Anna Lunoe is another one of my favorite artists. She makes such beautiful music. Flume, too. “I Met You” is about falling in love, and the power that being in love with someone has. Listening to this song makes me feel hopeful; not only in romantic love, but in all the people that you meet in life that have brought magic and shown you love.