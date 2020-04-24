Weekend Live Stream Preview 4/24-26
We have hit another weekend and we are here to recap just a few of some of the best streams over the weekend. It is impossible to preview them all, but here are some selections that may be worth your time to get some indoor raving going. We have a few streams on our Facebook, so don’t steer too far away from us.
And as always check out Stream Informer for some of the best streams each day this weekend.
What: Coyu Live Stream
When: Friday, April 24 @ 1pm EST
Where: Magnetic Mag Facebook
Who: Coyu
What: 100 Gecs Presents Square Garden
When: Friday, April 24 @ 6pm – 10pm EST
Where: Website
Who: Poster
What: Middlelands Virtual Rave-A-Thon
When: Friday, April 24 & Saturday April 25 4-10pm PST
Where: Insomniac Website
Who: 4B, Autograf, Audien, BlackGummy, Breathe Carolina, Krewella, Chromeo, Lucati, Dusty Cloud, Modestep, GG Magree, SAYMYNAME, JSTJR, Tokimonsta, Kompany, Yolanda Be Cool
What: Luna Digital Festival
When: Friday, April 24 to Sunday April 26
Where: Website
Who: Poster
What: Desert Hearts Digital Festival
When: Thursday, April 23 to Sunday April 26 12pm – 8pm PST
Where: Desert Hearts Twitch
Who: Poster
What: Room Service Music Festival (donations expected)
When: Friday, April 24 12pm PST – Sunday April 26
Where: Roomservicefest.com
Who: Poster
What: RA Club Quarantäne
When: Friday, April 24th, at 10 PM CEST (8 PM UTC) through Sunday, the 26th, at 12 PM CEST (10 AM UTC)
Where: Club Quarantäne Website, RA YouTube
Who: Ben UFO, Jayda G, Beautiful Swimmers, FJAAK, Tijana T, MoMa Ready, Zenker Brothers, D. Tiffany, Ash Lauryn, Dax J, Slikback, Anetha, Akua, Cashu, Darwin, Julianna and Emma DJ & Lemaire
What: Block by BlockWest
When: Saturday, April 25 @ 3pm EST
Where: Website & Massive Attack Facebook
Who: Massive lineup
What: Pacha House Party
When: Saturday, April 25 6pm to 1am GMT
Where: Pacha Website
Who: Bedouin, Claptone, Felix Da Housecat, House Keeping, Pete Tong and Sebastian Gamboa
What: Carl Cox and Christopher Coe's Awesome Soundwave Live
When: Saturday, April 25 @ 11am EST
Where: Beatport's Facebook
Who: Carl Cox, Marc Romboy, Christopher Coe, Hannes Bieger, The Oolluu, Saytek, Honeysmack, and Nancy.
What: Sonny Fodera Stream
When: Sunday, April 26 11am EST
Where: Magnetic Mag Facebook
Who: Sonny Fodera