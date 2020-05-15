The 15 Best House Tracks of May 2020

Darius Syrossian Courtesy Photo

Without any clubs or festivals to talk about and Memorial Day in our rear view mirror, it appears that we are in this for the long haul. That doesn't stop the music though and this month's chart couldn't be more evident of that. Defected is still unleashing massive tunes regardless of the current situation. Check out Boys Noize house music premiere on the label at #5 and Darius Syrossian's totally wicked reboot of "Ultra Flava." Not to mention, the legend himself, Moby dropped his most dance music focused album this past month since 1995's Everything Is Wrong. Check out track number two on the chart from him which is a progressive number that deserves some serious attention. Moby is back! Also, included, Nic Fanciulli, East End Dubs, Loco Dice, 9th House, Audiojack, and more. You are in for a real treat!!

1. "ULTRA FLAVA (DARIUS SYROSSIAN'S FULL PRESSURE EXTENDED REMIX)" - HELLER & FARLEY PROJECT [DEFECTED]

I'm not particularly a fan of old tunes getting an update but I must say that Darius Syrossian's remix update on Heller & Farley's '95 anthem, "Ultra Flava" has exceeded all expectations. The balearic, synth wash at the beginning draws me in and that funky cowbell just keeps me moving.

2. "REFUGE" - MOBY [MUTE]

Moby's recently released LP, All Visible Objects is brilliant to say the least. Not to mention, it's his most dance-floor focused effort this side of the 21st century so he deserves some sort of recognition within the realm of house music this month. "Refuge" seems to fit quite well with its' progressive tendencies but don't just take my word for it. Press play and witness its' power.

3. "ONCE UPON A TIME" - MARIANO MELLINO [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

While the over-indulgence in melody turns some off, others relish it and embrace for all its' beauty. Mariano Mellino is responsible for this particular one that goes all in and it's titled, "Once Upon A Time." Out now on Sudbeat!

4. "LYRA" - 9TH HOUSE [17 STEPS]

Clocking in at just under four minutes, this next-level production from 9th House is an acid wonder titled, "LYRA." Keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming Dusky remix which is sitting right behind the horizon.

5. "MVINLINE" - BOYS NOIZE [DEFECTED]

Electro demigod, Boys Noize tries house music with Defected and the result is this ridiculously, feel-good disco jam that deserves some very heavy rotation in your living-room.

6. "BELIEVE IN ME" - LOCO DICE [EN COULEUR]

Loco Dice just launched a fresh, new label for the sole purpose of showcasing his own music and "Believe In Me" is the opening track of his very first E.P. on the imprint. It's a gritty, rumbler that's both deep and rough. Perfect for a very night late out. Coming soon hopefully.

7. "ARE WE HERE" - AUDIOJACK [8BIT]

Tech-house aficionados, Audiojack get a bit proggy on their newest outing via Nicky Curly and Gorge's 8Bit imprint.

8. "DIS" - EAST END DUBS [HOT CREATIONS]

Well-respected, U.K. house talent, East End Dubs premieres on Hot Creations with three, slamming choons that'll easily rock any dance-floor worth rockin'.

9. "LEGENDS OF SATURN" - ACID PAULI [OUIE CIRCLE]

A little towards the leftfield of house music is this uber-funky groover courtesy of Acid Pauli. The tune, "Legends Of Saturn" appears on his Mainacht E.P. and its' soul possibly lives somewhere in 1982.

10. "I'M IN LOVE" - MIKE WOODS [ALL MY FRIENDS]

For those unfamiliar, Mike Woods is best known to be a former resident at the legendary Hacienda nightclub in Manchester. Here is back on the scene in 2020 with a disco stormer titled' I'm In Love."

11. "THE BLIND NAVIGATOR" - KASPER KOMAN [ANJUNADEEP]

Having clocked in over a decade of pushing out tunes, Dutch producer, Kasper Koman is no stranger to dance music but he's brand new to Anjuandeep with a two-tracker that features this very charming tune he's titled, "The Blind Navigator."

12. "WERK (MOVE YOUR BODY)" - NIC FANCIULLI [REKIDS]

Saved Records founder, Nic Fanciulli is back on Rekids with a pair of belters including this peak-time business which certainly sounds like it samples Dave Clarke's filter house classic from '95, "Southside."

13. "LUCID DREAMS" - DENNEY & JAMES DEXTER [REBELLION]

This sparse and dreamy wonder titled, "Lucid Dreams" by Denney & James Dexter could be a great tune to experience under the stars. Just picture it and the time will come.

14. "SDFG" - DOYEQ [KINDISCH]

Russian production duo, Doyeq land on the revered, Kindisch imprint with a pair of organic house tunes including this warm and emotional one curiously titled, "SDFG."

15. "RED SANDS" - KELLY PEANUTS [PISTON RECORDINGS]

Florida-based producer, Kelly Peanuts dropped an ultra-smooth, jazzy three tracker on Piston Recordings and my favorite of the trio is this particular one titled, "Red Sands." Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon whilst sipping on your favorite cocktail.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: