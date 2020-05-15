The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of May 2020

BOg Photo by: Adrian Anechitoaie

Tried and true, the progressive house sound keeps it's momentum, telling an endless story in which we all are invited to take part in. Talented producers keep bringing fresh new music to the table this month.

1. "JUNO 99 (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BOG [BEDROCK RECORDS]

BOg, the uniquely creative, multi-tasking, Paris-based, Romanian DJ, Producer, Label Owner and Artist, makes his long-awaited return to Bedrock with the dynamic Corso EP. BOg adds an imaginative smattering of squelch and hi-hat hiss to proceedings, to create another delicious recipe for "Juno 99", as his second original track builds on a similar, joyously melodic blueprint, whilst exploring a deeper, more linear furrow.

2. "STARBLAST (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ & ALEX KASPERSKY [DEAR DEER]

The legendary producer and long time house tastemaker Robert Babicz link up with label head honcho Alex Kaspersky for a big new tune on Dear Deer that will keep you dancing for days. "Starblast" is six minutes of tension fueled progressive house. It has laser-like synths searching across the face of the track, with chord vamps bringing real drama as they slowly ride up and down the scales. An epic breakdown resets and draws you in deeper, only for things to drop once more and carry you away into the future.

3. "ENTERING THE BELLY OF THE WHALE FEAT. BEN NORRIS (NICK WARREN AND NICHOLAS RADA REMIX)" - RUSSIAN LINESMAN [LOKI RECORDINGS]

The Russian Linesman continues his 2020 journey including The Soundgarden's electronic figurehead, Nick Warren, whom has re-connected with rising Argentinian superstar Nicolas Rada for their contribution to this bold remix venture. Nick's place in the dance music halls of fame is well established and for Nicolas, the journey is still just unfolding, and their unique creative chemistry is in full flow here.

4. "VARIAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS & ARTFAQ [REPLUG RECORDS]

Ezequiel Arias and Artfaq return to Cid Inc's Replug Records for a new EP in excellent fashion with the subversive vibes of "Varial." Traditional sensibilities get set aside here, as the trio marry hazy harmonics with esoteric lines over a robust and imminently groovy foundation. Tranquil and trippy in equal measure, the near two-minute centerpiece gradually heightens the senses through tasteful modulation and slow burning percussion, before getting washed away in a rush of white noise for a rhythmically charged finale.

5. "PARADA (TANTUM REMIX)" - STARKATO [MANGO ALLEY]

Tantum reworks and remixes "Parada" by Starkato and brings to it a sense of passion and emotion. A rippling arpeggio explodes into life alongside powerful bassline presence and machine-gun fire percussion. Karlsruhe is the epicenter of creative virtuosity where rhythm and melody combine in symbiotic harmony.

6. "ZANIAH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE & ZALVADOR [SERENDEEP]

Serendeep opens another chapter by welcoming Kamilo Sanclemente and Zalvador to the label with their debut three track EP. Rising from Cali, Colombia, Kamilo is renowned worldwide for his unique style of Progressive House. His collaboration with fellow countryman Zalvador delivers a thumping groove with "Zaniah." Their combination of atmospheric pads and evolving hypnotic arpeggios create beautiful contrast in this masterpiece.

7. "KINGDOM HEARTS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NICOLAS LEONELLI, ANHAUSER, LIO Q [ONE OF A KIND]

The One Of A Kind label gains strength with Argentinian producer Nicolas Leonelli as he collaborates with Lio Q and Anhauser on the original cut "Kingdom Hearts" with proper sounds for all of progressive melodic gourmands!

8. "UNDER THE RADAR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - AUDIOGLIDER [WIZARDING WOLF]

Wizarding Wolf is known for releasing music without boundaries. For the 7th release the label invited Audioglider as a perfect example for variety of electronic sounds. "Under the Radar" starts with 909 drums and a groovy square bass. Then dreamy synth leads and vocals take you straight into space.

9. "MAGNETIK SPACES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KASEY TAYLOR & KARL PILBROW [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

Kasey Taylor and Karl Pilbrow join the Sudbeat collective with an impressive doubleheader. These Australian powerhouses come together on "Magnetik Spaces" with twinkling arps and huge cinematic pads evolve throughout. Muscular and deep, this is prog perfection in audio glory.

10. "KUNSTKRUIMELS (DEEPARTURE REMIX)" - JAAP LIGHTHART & SALEH [MNL]

Jaap Ligthart makes his return on the Dutch MNL label, and this time his buddy Saléh is tagging along for the ride! Their track "Kunstkruimels" gets a remix from fellow Dutchman Deeparture (Days like Nights / Anjunabeats / This Never Happened / Songspire) who adds a healthy dose of melodic emotion with his roaring synth work.

11. "PLUTO'S CAVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FELIPE SOSA & SENSITIVE [DROID9]

Felipe Sosa & Sensitive bring a mysterious vibe in their latest three track EP on Droid9 with "Pluto's Cave" taking the listener into the unknown and through the melodies into a solid and curious groove.

12. "TERMINUS (MIR OMAR REMIX)" - PAUL SAWYER [MISTIQUE MUSIC]

Crafting his signature progressive sound, Mir Omar creates another amazing remix with his take on Paul Sawyer's original "Terminus." This one is sure to continue being heard in sets and charts to come.

13. "AWAKENING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NITETALES [MODERN AGENDA]

Modern Agenda welcomes Nitetales to their label with his new EP – Perception. His track "Awakening" combines melodic progressive elements with a hint of acid swell.

14. "CONQUISTADOR (D-FORMATION REMIX)" - D.J. MACINTYRE [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

“Conquistador” now sees D.J. MacIntyre return to his roots on Clubsonica Records. Using hypnotic, dark and euphoric sounds, the Californian delivers a seething original production. Its first remixer, D-Formation, needs no further introduction. His powerful take on melodic house and techno makes for an absolute roller!

15. "TINKERBELL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FORNIVA [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS]

The latest release from Movement Recordings welcomes Forniva back to the label for his debut EP. "Tinkerbell" is tough and dramatic across it's six-minute journey, it's a sensory delight full of groovy dance floor dynamics. As mounds of bass roll, spacey effects add an astral vibe, before eventually melting down into a break of emotive chord changes and poignant motifs. Building subtly, the beauty lies in the drop, powerful yet classy, it sparks a new effects narrative set for dance floor destruction.

