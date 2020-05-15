April showers are slowly, but surely bringing in May flowers as the month rolls in. Sadly most of us are still confined within the walls of our cozy homes as we follow the social distance guidelines that may feel imposed on, however we have to remember that we are doing this to protect those around us. Fortunately, quarantine means more free time for artists from all over the world to shack up in their studios which is resulting in the abundance of superb tracks that are coming out. Cabin Fever = great music! To help showcase this, we have chosen the 15 best tech-house tracks of April 2020.

1. "Sacudelo” - Green Velvet, Joeski [Maya]

Two heavyweight house music producers, Green Velvet and Joeski, team up to bring a bouncy tech house track on the revered Maya Records.

2. “Blue Lines” - Hector Couto [Saved Records]

“Blue Lines” is part of Saved Records Collection series which contains 16 new releases from an array of A-List artists.

3. “Infidelity” - Luca Bisori [SKULP MUSIC]

Italian DJ and producer Luca Bisori debuts on Skulp Music with an infectious groove tilted “Infidelity.”.

4. "What Is This Sound (Archie Hamilton's Higher Repurpose Mix)” - Peace Division [Moscow Records]

Archie Hamilton delivers three outstanding remixes with the purpose to rock dancefloors.

5. “Ashamed Not” - FINLEY [As.If Records]

Josh Finley comes with another stellar track to his label As.if. “Ashamed Not” is smooth, deep, as well as a groovy dancefloor filler.

6. "Dreams” - Alex Kennon [relief]

Alex Kennon debuts on Relief records with an exuberant track that rolls with slick vocals and infective drum patterns.

7. “Free Tribe 2.0” - Tube & Berger [kittball]

The chiefs of the Kittball clan return with their newest beast entitled “Free Tribe 2.0," unleashing a steamroll of tribal percussion, intriguing vocals, and saturated drums.

8. "Colombian Soul (Sllash & Doppe Extended Mix)” - D.Ramirez, Mark Knight [Toolroom]

Sllash & Doppe inject their signature sounds on this brand new remix of one Toolroom’s classic “Colombian Soul.”

9. "Your Mind” - Piem [muse]

Barcelona based, Piem hits again with groove-heavy cut with slinking percussion, infectious vocal hooks, and bumping bass licks at its core.

10. “Ya Feeling Me” - Westend [Techne]

New York native DJ and producer Westend makes his debut on Noizu’s Techne with "Ya Feeling Me."

11. “Rabbit Hole (Solardo Remix)” - CamelPhat, Jem Cooke [RCA Records Label]

One of the best tracks of 2019 gets an excellent remix by the prolific duo from Manchester UK. Solardo adds their flawless groove to Camelphat & Jem Cooke's "Rabbit Hole."

12. “Joker” - Gabe, Tough Art [Repopulate Mars]

The Brazilian producers Gabe and Tough Art drops a “bomba (dancefloor banger)” on Repopulate Mars label. The 3 track EP titled Joker includes a nuanced remix of Brazilian star Vintage Culture.

13. “Into The Music” - Paul Sirrell [Orange Groove Records]

The Orange Groove Records is a significant player in the house music industry, and this time it is no different. Paul Sirrell delivers another dancefloor hit on his honorable label.

14. “Preachin' Right” - MorningMaxwell, Wildfire [Hot Sunday Records]

“Preachin’ Right” is a fun, hot, and divine track ready to enlighten lively dancefloors.

15. “Rumble Boy” - Bingil [Motive Records]

Motive welcomes Bingil back for his first release of 2020. "Rumble Boy" is sonically crafted with funky sounds, tribal percussion, and thumping bassline.

Stream the whole list here: