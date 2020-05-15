The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2020

Fifteen raucous tracks that are not for the faint of heart.

Courtesy of PR

Highlights of the techno chart this month include Eric Prydz' revival of his techno alias, Christian Nielsen's premiere on Ellum, and a score of other underground bombs that deserve some real recognition. Play them all and share what you love.

1. "SCHALKTREIS" - ROVE RANGER [LOBSTER THEREMIN]

German producer, Rove Ranger takes a chapter from the days of early, hard trance on this absolutely brilliant mind-controller. It's the fourth and final cut of his 101010 E.P. via Lobster Theremin which is utterly amazing. All four tracks hark back to the '90s when tempos were fast, samples were common, and social media was non existent thus resulting in the scene being all about the god damn music.

2. "VALBORG" - CIREZ D [MOUSEVILLE]

With "Valborg" serving as Mouseville's 25th release in the past 16 years, Eric Prydz definitely values quality over quantity when it comes to his techno alias.

3. "ALIEN DUNES" - RHOMB [RMB]

The gorgeous, yet piercing melodies on top of this tough rhythm is the juxtaposition which makes this track so great.

4. "KANOA (THE HANDS OF HEAVEN MIX)" - ROAD TO MANA [BLUFIN]

Malaysian-based, Spanish-born producer, Road To Mana delivers two choice cuts for BluFin including this very prolific tune that deserves some rotation from the likes of Dixon or Tale of Us.

5. "BUNKER" - EGBERT [MINDSHAKE]

Paco Osuna's Mindshake Records has the honor of unleashing this weighty, techno bomb by none other than the Dutch maestro himself, Egbert!

6. "CHAPTER FOR THE AGNOSTIC" - PETER VAN HOESEN [CENTER 91]

In case you were wondering what the future of techno sounds like, Peter Van Hoesen has the answer right here.

7. "PULSE" - CHRISTIAN NIELSEN [ELLUM]

With Maceo Plex's Ellum stable back in full-swing, he's already had Raxon and Avision as his guests honor but for May, he's invited Swedish producer, Christian Nielsen! Four tracks in all are included especially this driving he's titled, "Pulse."

8. "EXISTENCE" - VICTOR RUIZ [DRUMCODE]

Brazil's finest techno export, Victor Ruiz just added another Drumcode notch to his belt. Two of the tracks are absolutely bangin' and the other two rely a bit more on the melody including this very prolific one he's titled, "Existence."

9. "FOCUS" - NIC FANCIULLI [REKIDS]

Ahead of his upcoming, three-part LP on Rekids, Nic Fanciulli dropped this jacking piece of techno titled, "Focus."

10. "SYSTEM" - VEERUS [DRUMCODE]

Historically-speaking, Veerus has been more known more his tech-house productions but with tracks like this as well as his output on Drumcode 203, the Italian producer is forging a path towards become one of the elite members of techno.

11. "LOOK AT ME WHEN I THINK OF YOU" - RAUL FACIO [SENSO SOUNDS]

American producer, Raul Facio makes his debut on Senso Sounds with a trio of well-crafted tunes including this sinister one which features a wicked call and response between the drum fills and the acid synth.

12. "INTRACELLULAR" - PUSH VS CRASHGUARD [FILTH ON ACID]

Legendary trance producer, Push teams up with Crashguard for a three-track assault on none other than, Filth On Acid. Peep the featured track here on the chart which is absolute, acid rainstorm.

13. "TO CONFUSE THE PERCEPTION" - NOTZING [EDIT SELECT]

Spanish producer, Notzing put together this track together for one purpose only and the title says it all.

14. "NEU" - GRINDVIK & PFIRTER [STOCKHOLM LTD]

Turn this all the way up and get lost in its' hypnotic rhythm.

15. "HOW LOW" - JOKASTI & NEK [MORD]

Greek techno gods, Jokasti & Nek are responsible for this masterful piece of distorted art they call, "How Low."

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: