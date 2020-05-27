Brotherly Love: A-Trak & Dave 1 Finally Form Group, The Brothers Macklovitch, Release First Single Together

Brothers A-Trak & Dave 1 have finally formed a group with a smooth new single.
a-trak dave 1 the brothers macklovitch

I see you back there Dave 1

It took them long enough, but brothers A-Trak and Dave 1 have finally come together to release their first single together as The Brothers Macklovitch. The producer, label owner and turntablist has teamed up with the Chromeo frontman on a new group and to release their first single together titled “Give Love To Get Some” featuring Leven Kali. It should be noted that this isn’t their first release; they did a remix for Raphael Saadiq “So Ready” earlier this year.

“Give Love To get Some” is a smooth mix of loungy house, funk, soul and hip-hop with its buttery blend of horns, drums, synths and Kali’s vocals. This is the perfect vibe-setter for a night.

You can stream the full song below and get it here. No word on whether or not there is more music on the way, but my bet would be yes.

