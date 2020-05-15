Akai Announces MPC Live 2

MPC Live 2

Akai has recently announced the successor to its ultra-portable MPC Live workstation, the MPC Live 2. Featuring a similar build, the newest version comes with a host of new features that enhance creativity and workflow. The standalone unit now features external speakers, a 7-inch Multi-Touch Display, 2 GB RAM, 16GB Onboard Storage, Over 10GB pre-installed content, Stereo Inputs 3 Stereo Outputs, 2 x MIDI In & 2 x MIDI Out, 4 TRS CV/Gate Jacks for controlling modular gear, a USB 2.0 Slot for Storage Drives or Midi Controllers for use in Standalone, an SD Card Slot, 2 USB 3.0, and an Expandable SSD Bay. The price is $1199 and is available now. Check out the intro video below, and click here for more information.