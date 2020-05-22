Album Review: Moodymann - Taken Away

KDJ Records

Moodymann has released his new album Taken Away.

As expected, there hasn’t been some big marketing push with the album – it is just about the music. There might have been more lined up given this is Movement weekend in Detroit, but with Movement being cancelled as a result of COVID-19 the album is now out on Bandcamp.

As expected with Moodymann, the album is soulful, funky and danceable. It opens with the bluesy “Do Wrong” about his battle to remain in connection with god, while being tempted by a woman (channeling the devil) who is playing him.

“Taken Away” is the jazzy, house music Moodymann has in part become known for with a soaring, soulful female voice helping to carry the record. He switches things up and dives briefly into some bassanova on the interlude “I’m Already Hi.”

The album then starts to slow down with the chugging “Stay A While” and the shimmering and downtempo “Let Me Show You Love.”

Moodymann’s charisma and playful ad-libs help to give the album and his music in general the unique touch it has.

This album has been approved by my mom, so you better listen and grab it now.