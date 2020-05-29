Ambient Meditations Vol 3 - By Dan Michaelson

Our first guest artist takes the helm of our new series with an eclectic mix of incredible neo-classical and electronic music.

London based composer and singer-songwriter, Dan Michaelson is our first guest in this ongoing series of ambient mixes designed for introspection, quiet walks, winding down, or meditation.

Volume 3 features an eclectic mix of artists along with a song from Michaelson's album coming out on July 24th, 2020 - called Colourfield on Village Green Records.

Colourfield - Prelude made its radio debut on Elizabeth Alker's BBC Radio 3 show Unclassified and is Michaelson's first instrumental release for the contemporary music label. If you are a fan of Spiritualized, John Luther Adams, Gavin Bryars, or Mogwai, click the link below to check out the prelude.

You will be treated to cavernous saxophone drones, distorted reverbs, and orchestral sweeps that create a slowly unfolding sound mass - the perfect introduction to the full album.

LISTEN TO 'COLOURFIELD - PRELUDE' HERE AND ON SOUNDCLOUD

Dan Michaelson photo by Giovanna Ferin

Better known for his indie-folk style singer-songwriter work, Michaelson has stepped back to the role of composer/producer. "The hope is to be lost in it, to get to the other side with no memory of where you set out from," says Michaelson.

Check out his Bandcamp page for a full discography offering and to get your hands on Colourfield-Prelude.

Ambient Meditations Volume 3 Track Listing:

LIVING SKETCH (EXCERPT) - HARUOMI HOSONO

MORNING - RYUICHI SAKAMOTO AND ALVA NOTO

OPTO FILE 1 - ALVA NOTO

THE FARTHEST PLACE - JOHN LUTHER ADAMS

FROM INSIDE, LOOKING OUT - DANIEL THORNE

COLOURFIELD PRELUDE - DAN MICHAELSON

THE WATER RISES - LAURIE ANDERSON & KRONOS QUARTET

THE SINKING OF THE TITANIC - GAVIN BRYARS

FACING NORTH: NORTHERN LIGHTS 1 - MEREDITH MONK

DRONES IN LARGE CYCLES - NICO MUHLY