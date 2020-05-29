Ambient Meditations Vol 3 - By Dan Michaelson
London based composer and singer-songwriter, Dan Michaelson is our first guest in this ongoing series of ambient mixes designed for introspection, quiet walks, winding down, or meditation.
Volume 3 features an eclectic mix of artists along with a song from Michaelson's album coming out on July 24th, 2020 - called Colourfield on Village Green Records.
Colourfield - Prelude made its radio debut on Elizabeth Alker's BBC Radio 3 show Unclassified and is Michaelson's first instrumental release for the contemporary music label. If you are a fan of Spiritualized, John Luther Adams, Gavin Bryars, or Mogwai, click the link below to check out the prelude.
You will be treated to cavernous saxophone drones, distorted reverbs, and orchestral sweeps that create a slowly unfolding sound mass - the perfect introduction to the full album.
LISTEN TO 'COLOURFIELD - PRELUDE' HERE AND ON SOUNDCLOUD
Better known for his indie-folk style singer-songwriter work, Michaelson has stepped back to the role of composer/producer. "The hope is to be lost in it, to get to the other side with no memory of where you set out from," says Michaelson.
Check out his Bandcamp page for a full discography offering and to get your hands on Colourfield-Prelude.
Ambient Meditations Volume 3 Track Listing:
LIVING SKETCH (EXCERPT) - HARUOMI HOSONO
MORNING - RYUICHI SAKAMOTO AND ALVA NOTO
OPTO FILE 1 - ALVA NOTO
THE FARTHEST PLACE - JOHN LUTHER ADAMS
FROM INSIDE, LOOKING OUT - DANIEL THORNE
LIVING SKETCH (EXCERPT) - HARUOMI HOSONO
COLOURFIELD PRELUDE - DAN MICHAELSON
THE WATER RISES - LAURIE ANDERSON & KRONOS QUARTET
THE SINKING OF THE TITANIC - GAVIN BRYARS
FACING NORTH: NORTHERN LIGHTS 1 - MEREDITH MONK
DRONES IN LARGE CYCLES - NICO MUHLY