Arca Details New Album 'KiCk i' With SOPHIE, Bjork, Rosalía

Arca will release her new album next month.

Arca image by Carlota Guerrero, Carlos Sáez, and Arca

Arca has detailed her new album KiCk i with features from Björk, Shygirl, SOPHIE and Rosalía. She has also released a new single “Time.”

“Time” originally premiered last September 2019 at Mutant;Faith, Arca’s four-part performance cycle at the Shed in Manhattan. “Time” is the second track to emerge from the album thus far, following “Nonbinary.”

KiCk i will be released on June 26 via XL Recordings; vinyl and CD versions arrive July 17.

See the full tracklist below.

01. Nonbinary

02. Time

03. Mequetrefe

04. Riquiqui

05. Calor

06. Afterwards feat. Björk

07. Watch feat. Shygirl

08. KLK feat. Rosalía

09. Rip The Slit

10. La Chíqui feat. SOPHIE

11. Machote

12. No Queda Nada