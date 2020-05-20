Arca Details New Album 'KiCk i' With SOPHIE, Bjork, Rosalía
Arca will release her new album next month.
Arca has detailed her new album KiCk i with features from Björk, Shygirl, SOPHIE and Rosalía. She has also released a new single “Time.”
“Time” originally premiered last September 2019 at Mutant;Faith, Arca’s four-part performance cycle at the Shed in Manhattan. “Time” is the second track to emerge from the album thus far, following “Nonbinary.”
KiCk i will be released on June 26 via XL Recordings; vinyl and CD versions arrive July 17.
See the full tracklist below.
01. Nonbinary
02. Time
03. Mequetrefe
04. Riquiqui
05. Calor
06. Afterwards feat. Björk
07. Watch feat. Shygirl
08. KLK feat. Rosalía
09. Rip The Slit
10. La Chíqui feat. SOPHIE
11. Machote
12. No Queda Nada