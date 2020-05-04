Buyer's Guide: Luxury CBD Care for Mother’s Day

During this period of extend quarantine, mothers have been juggling home schooling, child care, housework, cooking, partner support, and work responsibilities at an unprecedented level. For those looking to help the mothers in their lives get a bit of relief during this unusually stressful Mother’s Day season, consider giving them the pampering gift of CBD.

Here are four luxury lines of CBD care products that help mom have a mini-spa experience. In addition to smoothing her skin, the hemp-derived CBD in these products can help alleviate her stress and anxiety, as well as providing pain relief and reducing inflammation.

Empower BodyCare’s CBD Luxury Line

From Empower BodyCare comes a line of high end beauty products with a sophisticated look filled with hemp grown by East Fork Cultivars, a Sun + Earth certified farm. Moms can prevent their hands from becoming too dry from over washing by using their fast-absorbing CBD luxury cream (400mg CBD) which combines organic hemp with a blend of organic Aloe, organic oils, and essential oils. Choose from lemon verbena, peppermint + juniper, or lavender + bergamot natural scents. The cream bottle’s compact size and easy pump applicator makes it a perfect item for keeping one’s hands moist while on the run.

Their CBD Luxury body oil (500 mg CBD) containing essential oils, and organic and non-GMO oils, has a luminous scent that can help calm mom’s mind. This oil can be applied to specific spots such as the joints to help relieve pain or used as a full body massage to fully restore mom’s body.

Those on a budget can order mom a 4-ounce bag of CBD luxury soaking salts (150mg CBD) for $20.00. These soaking salts combing organically grown hemp with a blend of Dead Sea, Epsom salts, Pink Himalayan salts, and essential oils. Mom will re-emerge from her bath feeling more balanced, hydrated, and relaxed.

Use code treatmom for 30% off their gifts boxes and Luxury body oil.

Humble Flower

Photo credit: MRG

Humble Flower’s (500mg CBD) lotion is ideal for those moms who prefer unscented beauty products. This fragrance free body lotion is infused with botanicals to give mom’s skin a silky finish, leaving her with a rejuvenated lively feeling.

For a deeper fragrant velvety feel, check out their fast absorbing body oil (500mg) infused with ylang ylang and lavender. Also, their relief cream (CBD and 200mg) contains arnica and clary sage along with olive oil, shea butter, and Carnauba Wax, and helps with pain and inflammation.

Papa & Barkley CBD Line

papa barkley Photo credit: MRG

From Papa & Barkley’s CBD line comes their Releaf Body Lotion (750mg CBD), a deep rich lotion with jojoba oil, shea butter, and mango seed oil. The lotion has a clean, citrusy scent and provides relief from minor irritations while leaving skin feeling smooth. Mom can easily pack this tube in her purse for on the go hand treatments.

Their Releaf Body Cream (450mg CBD) contains Squalane, jojoba oil. The aromatic terpenes makes this botanical cream ideal for topical repair and hydration. Pair this with their Releaf Balm (180mg or 600mg CBD) for a healing sensation that starts out warm and then eases into a cooling sensation. They are offering free shipping for Mother’s Day until May 10, 2020.

Tribe Tokes Tribebeauty Line

Photo credit: Tribe Tokes

Give mom a mini facial with these two serums from Tribe Tokes’ Tribebeauty line. These serums made with all natural ingredients can help give her look refreshed after a particularly hard day. Their CBD Collagen Boosting Serum (250mg CBD) helps promote natural collagen production and elasticity. Apply this serum in the evening so mom can wake up with radiant and hydrated skin. For daytime use, their CBD Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Super Serum (250mg CBD) is supercharged with 20% Active Vitamin C that helps brighten mom’s complexion and firms fine lines while protecting the skin from sun damage an free radicals. TribeTokes always offers 20% off the first purchase,

All of these items are available online and can be mailed to most places in the United States. Due to Covid-19, place your order early to ensure it will arrive by Mother’s Day.