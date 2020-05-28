Carl Craig, Ital Tek, Rone, Stimming Feature On New InFiné Compilation
InFiné has released a new 34-track compilation titled Music Activists 2020 with music by the likes of Ital Tek, Bottler, Carl Craig, Stimming, Rone and others. All of the money generated by the compilation will go the artists. All 34 tracks are new and the 34 different artists on this comp come from five different continents.
It is available now on Bandcamp at a name your own price and can be streamed on a platform of your choice.
Stream the full comp and see tracklist below.
01. Aārp - Éclats de verre
02. Almeeva - Glass Garden
03. Arandel - Capriccio
04. Basile3 - Flow With Grace
05. Bernard Szajner - Nightmare
06. Boogzbrown - Kouran
07. Bottler - Cambrian
08. Carl Craig - Free At Last
09. Cubenx - Transparent Self
10. Deena Abdelwahed - Dramaserge
11. Diamondstein - The Villain
12. Enyang Ha - Oceans
13. Frieder Nagel - Menschenleer
14. Gaspar Claus - Aux Confins Les Étoiles Dansent
15. Haring - Nuit Rouge
16. Ital Tek - Another Life
17. Kaito - Silent Cloud
18. Kajsa Lindgren - Interwine
19. Labelle - La chamane
20. La Finca - What Cloud Say
21. Léonie Pernet - Digital Hope
22. Lucie Antunes - El Amanacer
23. Marc Mélia - Voxes
24. Mischa Blanos - Geradeaus
25. Murcof - Lullaby
26. Nadia Struiwigh - Suriv
27. Rone - Nuit Blanche
28. Sabrina Bellaouel - Twahachtek
29. Seb Martel & Flo - Engaño
30. Si Begg - Phase Delay
31. Stimming - Peace And Ramati
32. Toh Imago - Esprit Maison
33. Triola - L'Atalante Infine
34. Vanessa Wagner - Time Spent