Carl Craig, Ital Tek, Rone, Stimming Feature On New InFiné Compilation

All proceeds from the compilation will go to the artists.

Darius Pronowski / InFine

InFiné has released a new 34-track compilation titled Music Activists 2020 with music by the likes of Ital Tek, Bottler, Carl Craig, Stimming, Rone and others. All of the money generated by the compilation will go the artists. All 34 tracks are new and the 34 different artists on this comp come from five different continents.

It is available now on Bandcamp at a name your own price and can be streamed on a platform of your choice.

Stream the full comp and see tracklist below.

01. Aārp - Éclats de verre

02. Almeeva - Glass Garden

03. Arandel - Capriccio

04. Basile3 - Flow With Grace

05. Bernard Szajner - Nightmare

06. Boogzbrown - Kouran

07. Bottler - Cambrian

08. Carl Craig - Free At Last

09. Cubenx - Transparent Self

10. Deena Abdelwahed - Dramaserge

11. Diamondstein - The Villain

12. Enyang Ha - Oceans

13. Frieder Nagel - Menschenleer

14. Gaspar Claus - Aux Confins Les Étoiles Dansent

15. Haring - Nuit Rouge

16. Ital Tek - Another Life

17. Kaito - Silent Cloud

18. Kajsa Lindgren - Interwine

19. Labelle - La chamane

20. La Finca - What Cloud Say

21. Léonie Pernet - Digital Hope

22. Lucie Antunes - El Amanacer

23. Marc Mélia - Voxes

24. Mischa Blanos - Geradeaus

25. Murcof - Lullaby

26. Nadia Struiwigh - Suriv

27. Rone - Nuit Blanche

28. Sabrina Bellaouel - Twahachtek

29. Seb Martel & Flo - Engaño

30. Si Begg - Phase Delay

31. Stimming - Peace And Ramati

32. Toh Imago - Esprit Maison

33. Triola - L'Atalante Infine

34. Vanessa Wagner - Time Spent