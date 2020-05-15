Chrome Industries Releases MXD Link Laptop Sling

The new sling bag is for life when you have to be on the move.
The Laptop Sling

Chrome Industries has released a new laptop sling for life on the go (we will be back on the go at some point soon). Built from high-quality 840d nylon, the MXD Link combines toughness with style.

Keep your laptop, keyboard and headphones protected and organized with three pockets in front and a zippered compartment that fits a 13” MacBook Pro.

Features:

Laptop Sling.
Padded laptop sleeve fits 13" Macbook Pro
Phone and sunglass pocket with soft lining
Wear as cross-body sling or as waistpack
Available in Black or Olive ballistic nylon
MSRP $120

Get one on their website here.

