Deadmau5 Releases Funky New Track With The Neptunes 'Pomegranate'

deadmau5 & The Neptunes team up on a surprising new collab that will be on deadmau5's next album.

deadmau5 Matt Barnes

Announced earlier this week, deadmau5 has teamed up with The Neptunes, the producer super-duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo on a funky new track “Pomegranate.” 2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs at us and this may be the biggest musical one we have seen yet. This song will appear on deadmau5's next album.

The collaboration was started in early December during Art Basel where deadmau5 joined The Neptunes at North Miami’s Criteria Recording Studios for a secret studio session to lay the groundwork for "Pomegranate."

The Neptunes have worked with just about everyone big over their careers like Kanye West, Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Clipse, Jadakiss, Pitbull, LL Cool J, Kendrick Lamar, Fabolous and just about everyone else, especially when you add their own individual work. Deadmau5 isn’t as collaborative, but has worked with the likes of Gerard Way and Rob Swire. This is a new level of star power for deadmau5 and should give him a new platform beyond the world of colorful cube-powered EDM.

The new collaboration doesn’t feel forced and combines toned down electro & whirring synths from deadmau5 with funk and R&B from The Neptunes into something that somehow works. Just like a Pomegranate that can be a pain to eat and at times sour, in the end it is good for you and great as a juice.

Stream the full record below and get your copy here.