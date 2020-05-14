DJ Boring Announces First EP In Two Years, 'Like Water,' Shares Colorful Title Track

DJ Boring has announced a new EP out on Ninja Tune's Technicolour next month.

DJ Boring, real name Tristan Hallis, has announced a new four-track EP Like Water with the title track “Like Water” out today.

The EP will be his first in two years and includes some unreleased records he has been rinsing out (before lockdown). “Having seen people's reactions to the show I’m really excited to release these tracks out into the world for real,” says Hallis in a statement.

The new project spans Chicago house, Detroit techno through to trance and funk, according to a press release.

However, the songs are designed to be more than just club tools, thankfully since clubs aren’t open and may not be open for a while. The single out today, “Like Water,” fits the bill of a song that crosses over from your home to the club with its bright and colorful synths and a fun bassline.

“Although created for the live show I wanted this EP to be more than club tracks and have a sense of fun to it,” Hallis explains.

The new track comes with a colorful video that looks to channel the brightness of “Like Water.”

The Like Water EP will be released on June 12 via Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint.

Like Water Tracklist:

1. Like Water

2. Another Day

3. Stockholm Syndrome

4. Seems Like Yesterday