Do It Live: Middle Sky Boom

Quarantine has forced artists to explore new outlets to reach their fans. For DJs, they've taken to live streaming their sets via Twitch and other outlets. For Middle Sky Boom, he has since kept busy and has been recoding liver performances, one of which he breaks down for this latest installment of Do It Live. Below, he walks us through the hardware he used to create and perform Dreamy Route, which is available here via Eskimo Recordings.

Words and photos by Middle Sky Boom

MIDDLE SKY BOOM - Dreamy Route (Live)



I like staring directly into the audience's eyes when performing. The setup/equipment/and sometimes the music, don’t matter as much as the energy you convey. At least in my opinion. My setup can change almost every show, but here are my basics.

Octatrack

Brain

I have this piece of gear by ‘Elektron' for years now. Up to a few months ago I rarely used it at all. My friend Rina helped me understand what a monster it really is. I use the Octa as my main clock, sending signals to the TR-8 and midi notes to MS2000. I usually breakdown a song into 8 channels of audio and import straight into the Octa. This machine is basically my computer.

Elektron Octatrack

MS2000

First love

Clearly not too exciting but this is truly a connection. The MS2000 is my first synth, I own the module version, no keys. It fits my workflow at the moment since my piano skills are in progress. On the technical side, the ms receives midi notes from the Octa which I usually manipulate to get more of a dreamy (msb'ee) vibe.

Korg MS-2000

Casio mt-210

I’m not in love with this Casio, but when connected to some effects it really has some interesting power to it. I use the Casio as a filler, background pads, and high noted delays. I always wanted a Casio though.

Pedals

TR-8

As I underestimated this drum machine for quite a while, it took a hard turn in recent months. Just like the Casio, also the TR-8 is more of a filler to me. I usually insert it through a filter, mute the kick, and mainly use percussions.

Roland TR-8

Yamaha 1602 Mixer

Just recently I received this old mixer from my friend Maor. When I’m in the studio I use the mixer mainly with my vocals, I tend to bend the lows and increase the highs, I really love the color it gives. The mixer usually stays at home since it’s not in the best shape, but I used it in this live video of “Dreamy Route”

Yamaha 1602 mixer

OP-1

The most fun synth I have at the moment. It can be used as a sample and even a drum machine. I tend to use it for strange sounds and clear keys. A true pleasure.