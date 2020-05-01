Drake Releases 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' W/ Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti

A new album from Drake is coming in the summer as well.

via Republic / OVO

Rumors started to swirl in the evening last night of a new Drake album and the prayers of brooding social media mavens everywhere were answered today. He has released his new project Dark Lane Demo Tapes that comes with features from Future (twice), Young Thug, Giveon, Playboi Carti and others. He also samples Eminem on “Chicago Freestyle.” This is supposed to just whet the appetite of fans for a full album coming this summer.

Drake has been talking about an album for a little while and in appearances online during quarantine, he has been telling the world that he was pretty close to finished with a project. Drake doesn’t need actual promotion for an album, so here we are with the surprise drop.

The project comes with the previously released “Tootsie Slide” and some other tracks that he has been previewing like “Demons” with Sosa Geek.

Expect to hear these songs ping-ponging around IG live streams for the rest of quarantine and through the summer, especially tunes like “D4L.”

Stream the Dark Lane Demo Tapes below and get your copy here.