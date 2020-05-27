Eating Plants - This Vegan Bacon BLT Will Blow Your Mind

A BLT so good that you will have a hard time believing you are eating plant based meat

So while we have been locked up in quarantine, I decided it was time to start doing some quick plant-based meat hacks or recipes, if you will, for our sustainability section.

With meat in shorter supply due to COVID and the rising costs of quality products, plant-based meats have attracted more people than ever. Not only do they taste pretty good, but they help with a more health-conscious diet (sometimes) and help reduce environmental impact from livestock. So it's a win-win, and no, we are not being preachy or telling you what to eat, so calm down, we are not telling you to go vegan.

The trick is all in the oil, use good quality avocado oil and don't overcook it.

The Vegan Bacon BLT

Dave's Killer Bread - Hamburger Buns - High-quality buns considering they are store-bought.

All Vegetarian Inc. - Vegan Bacon - There is some black magic being used here, this could easily fool you - FOR REAL. The only thing is you need to order it direct.

One Tomato

Some Sliced Up Iceberg Lettuce

Veganaise or Regular Mayo

Avocado Oil

Keep the tomatoes on the top to stabilize your creation, put vegan dressing on top bun.

Step 1 - Heat up a frying pan with a couple of tablespoons of avocado oil and then add Vegan Bacon. The oil is the key here; you want to get some color on the bacon and firm it up to your liking, over crisping will dry it out though.

Step 2 - Gently toast Dave's Killer Buns in your toaster, sorry had to. Then spread on some mayo, add lettuce and tomato.

Step 3 - Add vegan bacon on top of the tomato right away, so the bacon stays warm, top it with sliced avocado if you have some. Enjoy

Prep Time 5 minutes / Cook Time 5 minutes - In your stomach in 10 minutes.