Ellen Allien Announces New Album 'Auraa' Shares Single "True Romantics"

Ellen Allien is set to release her third album in three years.

Ellen Allien Erased Memories

One of the busiest people in techno, Ellen Allien has announced her new album AURAA. The new record follows her 2019 LP Alientronic and third in three years. She has released a new single “True Romantics” to help push the record.

The album is only seven tracks, but will look to cover a lot of ground with a mix of trance-influenced melodies, drone and of course, Berlin techno.

AURAA will be released on June 12 via BPitch Control.

Tracklist:

01. Hello Planet Earth (Breath Mix)

02. In Music I Trust

03. Walking In The Dark

04. Confusion

05. Human

06. True Romantics

07. Traum