Festicket Launches Ticketed Live Streaming Platform: Festicket Live

Festicket

Festicket has launched a new live streaming platform called Festicket Live.

The new platform – in partnership with YouTube and Vimeo, will allow promoters to set up their own unique event page which will include the embedded live stream, web chat, links to social media profiles, and the option to include a shop for either donations, merchandise, or more.

The most important part of this is that the events can be free or they can be ticketed. Free live streams have been an important way of staying connected with fans, but they haven’t replaced lost income for artists who rely on gigs to eat and pay rent. As the music business remains shuttered for a longer period of time, things will get more and more dire and fans should expect to start paying for live streams or else many smaller artists will be forced to find other work, permanently.

“The past weeks and months have seen a dramatic shift to online streaming, with over 60% of our customers saying they had watched a live stream since the lockdown began,” explains Festicket’s Marketing Director Luis Sousa in a statement.

“We see this trend continuing, and possibly even remaining once physical festivals and events begin to return. We therefore wanted to offer music fans a platform that allows them to engage with the artists and festivals they love, while also providing artists and promoters with a new revenue stream considering the pressures the industry is currently under.”