Flying Lotus Releases 'FLAMAGRA Instrumental' Album

Warp Records

Flying Lotus has released the instrumental version of his 2019 album FLAMAGRA.

The album normally was packed with vocal features and is now stripped down to its bare bones, though there are still some deep and distant voices hidden in the background of some tracks. Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Brandon Coleman, Justin Brown, Dennis Hamm, Taylor Graves, Ronald Bruner, Herbie Hancock, Deantoni Parks, and Robert Glasper all contribute to the instrumentals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is your chance to really get into the psychedelic weirdness of Flying Lotus' productions and how he warps the featured artists on the record.

Listen to Flamagra (Instrumentals) now out on Warp here.