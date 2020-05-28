Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Announce New Album 'Alfredo' With Tyler, The Creator, Rick Ross & Conway The Machine

The Alchemist & Freddie Gibbs Nick Walker

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have announced a surprise new project Alfredo, which will be released tomorrow, May 29. The 10-track project will feature Tyler, The Creator, Rick Ross, Benny, The Butcher and Conway The Machine. To help push the album, they have released the music video for the first track, “1985” with a video directed by Ben "Lambo" Lambert.

Alfredo is the pair’s second album in three years, following their link up in 2018 on Fetti, where Curren$y was also involved on bars. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are also launching the Alfredo store today with bundles including exclusive merch, a comic book, CD, and vinyl. Check out the shop at alfredo.restaurant.

See the full video below and get the complete tracklist. Alfredo is dropping tomorrow. More Freddie Giggs and The Alchemist is what the world needs now.

Alfredo Tracklist:

1. 1985

2. God Is Perfect

3. Scottie Beam ft. Rick Ross

4. Look At Me

5. Frank Lucas ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Something To Rap ft. Tyler, The Creator

7. Baby $hit

8. Babies & Fools ft. Conway The Machine

9. Skinny Suge

10. All Glass