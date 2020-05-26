GANZ Sets His 'Lost Boys' Free On New EP



We've been marveling at the work of Dutch phenom GANZ since he started dropping a stream of flawless records and remixes over the past decade, watching his production style and evolve along the way. First coming to attention–particularly down our way–with his patented flips of tracks from the likes of Hermitude x Flume, Snakehips and RL Grime, he’s since been steadily crafting a reputation for his excellent originals, including his recent single “Rufio’s Theme” from his new EP Lost Boys.



Out now, via Quality Goods Records, GANZ’s EP is six tracks that really showcase a new sound whilst sticking firmly to his musical roots. With a masterful blend of his light-hearted synth melodies, skittering percussion, innovative sound design and booming bass, this six-track sonic journey is sure to strike a chord with GANZ fans, new and old.



His work on Lost Boys came from an organic place, and he explains: “I’ve learned to take more risks, sound-wise. I’ve tried a lot of different sounds and directions – of which a lot didn’t make me happy and didn’t feel like ‘me.’ This made me realize I needed to stay more close to myself, search for the next version of my sound and purely focus on the feeling I get when working on new music.”



With us all in need of some fresh and uplifting vibes in the current lockdown, this one is high on the list of essential listens. Listen below and get your copy here.

