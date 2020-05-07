GNTN Share Their Top Techno Production Tips for Point Blank

The processes demonstrated in the video have limitless possibilities for experimentation and are perfect for creating your own signature sounds.

During ADE last year, Point Blank joined techno duo GNTN for an exclusive masterclass packed with techno tips. Specifically, the duo demonstrates creative ways you can slice audio to MIDI in Ableton Live and make your own shakers, hi-hats and FX using organic sounds, vocal samples and more. If you’d like to learn more about chopping, slicing and sampling, be sure to check out Point Blank’s online courses. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online courses when you enroll before May 18 using the code ONLINE25.

GNTN, the DJ/production outfit from Germany, have released music on influential underground imprints such as Filth on Acid and Stil vor Talent. They’re championed for their complex melodies, warm basslines and hypnotizing mixes – a combination which has landed them gigs at Egg London and festivals such as Parookaville and SonneMondSterne.

During the video, the pair demonstrate three essential techniques: how to make a simple and effective shaker which you can have complete control over, how to create an interesting hi-hat using organic sounds from nature and lastly, how to produce tension-filled build-ups with vocal samples. The processes demonstrated in the video have limitless possibilities for experimentation and are perfect for creating your own signature sounds.