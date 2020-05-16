How It Was Made: Joyce Muniz - Glass Mistress [Pets Recordings]

Recently, our dear friend and top-notch producer Joyce Muniz released a killer three-track EP via the heavy-hitting Pets Recordings. With smooth grooves and a slick '80s flair, we wanted to learn more about the process of how the lead track came to be, so we invited her for another edition of our 'How It Was Made' series. Below, she highlights the mixture of analog and digital hardware and software used.

Words and photos by Joyce Muniz

Joyce Muniz by Melanie Macher

MOOG SUB 37

The Sub 37 is a very important tool in all of my productions and especially for the EP.

One of the most important sounds of „Glass Mistress“ is the bassline. I was looking for a classic 80’s bassline with a modern touch and found it on the Moog. The internal step sequencer provides a good possibility to produce these kind bass melodies. I also used the Moog for creating other sounds, like the dreamy lead sound in „Glass Mistress“. The development of the modulations of the sounds is amazing. You can feel it when the break comes, how precise and powerful it is.

Moog Sub 37

ARTURIA MINIBRUTE 2S

Since I envisioned an analog vibe for the tune I used the noise generator of the Arturia Minibrute2s to create an analog high hat line. I bought the Minibrute2s because of the modular patch bay, which is super cool in combination with the sequencers. After a few months of using it, I found out that the synth has great oscillators modulation like FM and metallizer. I can spend hours on this gear.

Arturia Minibrute 2S

MASCHINE STUDIO

The Drum set is a taped 808 samples kit that I used in the Maschine. I really like to use this gear when it comes to Jammin’ because it gives me the old MPC feeling. I love to feel the beat and experiment freely. It’s way better than sampling a percussion loop by only using a mouse.

Maschine Studio

UAD SSL 4000 E Channel Strip

To make the vocal samples crispier, I used the SSL 400 E channel. The SSL 400 E CHANNEL strip has a great compressor and equalizer section.

I also used it for the drum group to get that special punchy SSL sound.

UAD SSL 4000 E Channel Strip



UAD Korg SDD 3000

It became my favorite delay. I used it on the vocals and for the dreamy synth. I love the loop feature, which creates atmospheres that sound like unique pads.

UAD Korg SDD 3000



UAD Neve 1073

Neve 1073 is a preamp EQ, which I like using to define the bass and make it sounds clear for the mixdown.