How It Was Made: MiNDTRiX - GUCCI

MiNDTRiX shows us how he made his latest track "GUCCI" with pictures of his studio and a detailed explanation of how he put together.

MiNDTRiX GoldenRAYE Photography

A little less than 30 days ago, MiNDTRiX dropped some next level sounding music. His latest track "GUCCI" is filled with an eccentric bassline, hip hop roots, and a catchy topline you will be repeating for days to come. His style slowly has transitioned from a melodic bass, euphoric sounding type of track to more of a G-house production. When you listen to "GUCCI," it is filled with some unique elements that we wanted to know more about.

We wanted to get a better idea of how this track was orchestrated, He joins us on our How It Was Made feature to give us more insight into his studio and this track. You will see some pretty familiar plug-ins in this article, but when you put them all together like this... you get a hit. From Serum to Valhalla Vintage Verb, dive into "GUCCI" by MiNDTRiX.

1. Valhalla Vintage Verb

Gives a perfect airy feel MiNDTRiX

Valhalla Vintage Verb is a fantastic reverb FX plug-in that gives a perfect airy feel to the sound.

2. NLS Buss

NLS Buss (s) MiNDTRiX

I typically like to use the NLS Buss (s) for compression on the master.

3. Soundtoys PanMan

Favorite plugins for panning percussion and synths. MiNDTRiX

Pan man by Soundtoys is one of my personal favorite plugins for panning percussion and synths.

4. Waves S1

Waves S1 imager, highly recommended MiNDTRiX

Waves S1 imager is wicked for widening up certain elements in the mix, highly recommended.

5. Sylenth1

I used Sylenth as the main sub in the drop! MiNDTRiX

Sylenth1 is an amazing plugin for all sorts of sounds. For "Gucci," I used Sylenth as the main sub in the drop!

6. Apogee Quartet

Apogee quartet is what I use for my audio interface. MiNDTRiX

The Apogee quartet is what I use for my audio interface. This interface allows me to connect my speakers, instruments, microphone, and computer together. Using an interface also helps enhance the sound when producing and mixing a record. The Apogee quartet also lets me control all my volume levels.

7. Yamaha SH8s

Overall really well and help me fine-tune my mixes. MiNDTRiX

The Yamaha SH8s is the studio monitors I use to produce. I think they balance the sound overall really well and help me fine-tune my mixes.

8. M-Audio key station 88

Perfect for creating melodies MiNDTRiX

The M-Audio key station 88 is perfect for creating melodies. 88 weighted keys help give me the control I need when playing piano or recording midi.

9. Serum

I use Serum in almost every song that I make MiNDTRiX

I use Serum in almost every song that I make. Above you can see the sound design that went into creating one of the bass pluck layers in Gucci.

